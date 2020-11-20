SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A coronavirus outbreak has been reported within the Sacramento Regional Fire/EMS Communications Center. Officials say nine employees have tested positive.
Department officials said because the employees work for the communications center, they did not have any contact with the public as part of their job.
They do not expect any delays in service and the department said they will pay for the employee’s medical costs and give them paid leave to recover.
“When members of our community call 9-1-1 for fire, medical or other emergency, they can be assured their call will be managed by a trained public safety dispatcher and fire personnel will be deployed to assist them,” the department said in a statement.
