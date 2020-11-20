California Attorney General Drops Lawsuit Against State Republican PartyCalifornia's attorney general has dropped a lawsuit seeking the names and contact information of every person who used one of the state Republican Party's unofficial ballot drop boxes.

Feed The Valley: How Your Donations Make a Difference In Everyday LivesAs the pandemic pushes on, the need for food in the community only continues to grow. It's why CBS13 and CW31 are working with the Rivercats to help close the hunger gap with our Feed the Valley food bank fundraiser.

Man Dies After Being Found Shot In Car Along I-5 In SacramentoAuthorities are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in a car along Interstate 5 in Sacramento on Friday morning.

Free Clothing Closet For Students Opens At Sunrise MallAs the pandemic pushes on, the need for food and clothing has become even more of a priority, especially for families who are already struggling. That’s why the San Juan Unified School District is teaming up with a clothing exchange to reach those who need it most.