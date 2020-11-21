SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Dozens of President Donald Trump’s supporters gathered at the California State Capitol in downtown Sacramento today for what they call a Stop The Steal rally.

About a dozen counter-protesters also demonstrated at the Capitol on Saturday. Sacramento police said they arrested one person on assault charges, but no one was injured.

The California Highway Patrol was also on the scene and said they made no arrests.

President Trump has so far refused to concede the presidential race as he continues to mount legal fights in several states.

The pro-Trump demonstrators repeated the president’s unsubstantiated claims of voter and vote-counting fraud during the election.

“I come here every Saturday, whenever I can join to protect our constitution, to raise up my voice,” Binh Dang said. “Our president is one of the best in history that I know.”

More from CBS Sacramento:

Trump and his lawyers have not provided any evidence to back up the fraud claims – and many of their lawsuits have already been dismissed in court.