TRACY (CBS13) – A caretaker was arrested after a 92-year-old man was found dead in a motel room, the Tracy Police Department said.
On the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 18, JC Williams Jr. was found unresponsive in a motel room near the Nort Tracy Boulevard exit off of Interstate 205 in Tracy, police said.
Williams’ death was deemed suspicious, but further investigation revealed he suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries, authorities said.
Williams’ caretaker for the last two decades, 64-year-old Clark Stone, was taken into custody on Friday and faces charges of elder abuse and inflicting great bodily injury on a person during the commission of a felony, police said.
Stone, of Lathrop, has reportedly lived with Williams in both Alameda and San Joaquin counties.
Tracy police ask that anyone who may have information relevant to the investigation contact the department.
More from CBS Sacramento: