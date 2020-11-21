SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California’s month-long curfew for purple tier counties officially goes into effect Saturday night.

It’s another blow for businesses adjusting their operations once again, and there are mixed feelings about whether or not these new rules will even work – or if people plan to follow them.

The curfew officially begins at 10 p.m.

The new month-long rule, issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this week, for counties facing major coronavirus surges limits what people can do during overnight hours.

All non-essential work and gatherings will be prohibited from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the 41 California counties under the most-restrictive purple tier status.

People in midtown Sacramento on Saturday afternoon said they made sure they went out to enjoy their day well before the clock strikes ten, while businesses have also done their fair share of preparing.

Most law enforcement agencies in and around the Sacramento area have come out and said they won’t be enforcing this curfew, and instead will continue their educational approach to COVID. But without ‘teeth’ to the rule – there’s some wonder about whether or not it will make a lasting difference. Though some here tell me … they sure hope so.

More from CBS Sacramento: