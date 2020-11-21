  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMThe Peak Financial Freedom Show with Jim & Dan
    6:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Auburn News, Placer County News

AUBURN (CBS13) – Authorities in North Auburn are searching for a suspect who stole a vehicle from Grass Valley and led law enforcement on multiple pursuits, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday.

Deputies were searching for the suspect Saturday afternoon at around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Chinquapin Way and Dairy Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect led pursuits through Sacramento and Placer counties before eventually taking off on foot in the Auburn area.

This is a developing story that will be updated as new information becomes available.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Comments

Leave a Reply