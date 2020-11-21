AUBURN (CBS13) – Authorities in North Auburn are searching for a suspect who stole a vehicle from Grass Valley and led law enforcement on multiple pursuits, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday.
Deputies were searching for the suspect Saturday afternoon at around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Chinquapin Way and Dairy Road.
PCSO deputies searching Chinquapin Way/Dairy Road area for a suspect who stole a vehicle from Grass Valley earlier today. Suspect took off on foot after leading deputies and CHP officers on several pursuits between Sacramento/Placer counties. All the info we have at this time. pic.twitter.com/70qrqpSaty
— Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) November 21, 2020
According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect led pursuits through Sacramento and Placer counties before eventually taking off on foot in the Auburn area.
This is a developing story that will be updated as new information becomes available.
