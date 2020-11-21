STOCKTON (CBS13) – Following a crash between two vehicles, authorities arrested a suspected drunk driver accused of robbing the other driver after knocking him unconscious during an argument, the Stockton Police Department said.
Terry Clark, 55, faces charges of robbery and DUI, police said.
The incident happened just at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday in the 6100 block of West Lane in the Valley Oak District, just south of Kaiser Stockton.
Clark and the victim, also 55, were involved in what police described as a minor crash. Clark allegedly began punching the victim after an argument ensued.
Once the victim was knocked unconscious, Clark stole his property and drove away from the scene, police said.
Officers located Clark a short distance away and took him into custody.
