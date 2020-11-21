Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a South Sacramento neighborhood Friday evening.
Sacramento police say they received reports of a man down in the street on La Pera Court around 6:30 p.m. Responding officers found an adult male dead at the scene. Investigators said the victim appeared to be the victim of an assault.
Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.
The man has not been identified.
Police did not release any more information about the homicide.