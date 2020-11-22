Comments
GRIDLEY (CBS13) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Gridley on Sunday evening, authorities said.
Just after 6 p.m., officers responded to the area of Laurel and Washington streets for reports of gunshots, according to the Gridley Police Department.
A man shot several times in the upper body was located near the railroad tracks between Magnolia and Laurel streets, police said.
He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Information regarding a suspect or motive was not available.
Anyone who may have been a witness to the shooting is asked to contact the Gridley Police Department.
