WINTERS (CBS13) – A heavy police presence gathered on Sunday night after a shooting occurred near the Winters Police Department.
Authorities said Aster Way at Main Street is closed from Grant Avenue to Kennedy Drive. All of Aster is also closed.
Winters police said all law enforcement and the suspect are fine. A gun was fired in the area but police did not say if it was law enforcement or the suspect who fired the weapon.
As of around 9:30 p.m., Winters police said the scene was cleared. No further information was released.
