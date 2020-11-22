YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) – The Yuba-Sutter Office of Emergency Services is sending out an alert to people in their area to take coronavirus prevention more seriously.

The two counties together have only one hospital and it is reporting a surge in cases and hospitalizations.

“There are so many people right now that just want to set this aside like it’s not a serious matter,” said Russ Brown with Yuba-Sutter OES. “But we’re seeing numbers rise so rapidly right now, faster than they did back in July that it’s concerning. Our hospital numbers are already starting to increase.”

The office of emergency services said it is concerned that if cases continue to rise, they will not have access to extra hospital staffing to handle the caseload.

