VACAVILLE (CBS13) – As many people have been picking up the pieces after a devastating wildfire season in California, one UC Davis student has been busy trying to prevent such tragedies from happening again. Temi Salako is planting fire-resistant plants.

“They have a lot of water in them that will prevent fire from taking them down too easily,” said Salako.

Salako has used the last two months to do some digging into the destructive California wildfires. In light of this year’s deadly and devastating wildfire season, Salako has been raising the fire-resistant plants and now he’s transplanting them at and around local schools.

“With the recent fires and the shutdown with COVID, you can see the garden is run down. So today we’re planting ice plants because these have a lot of water in them and make them optimal,” said Salako.

Salako said they have ample time to grow and multiply before the next fire season. The project is protecting California from wildfires while giving students a lesson on ecology and fire prevention.

“We’re growing some special vegetables too, such as spinach and radish,” Salako said. “This is just so students have something to look at and something to bring them joy during this time too.”

Salako started his gardening adventure by planting Saturday at Vacaville Christian School, but he’s already planning the same for more schools in the North Bay area.

