SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Arcade Creek Golf Course will be closed for the next few days after a vandal drove over and tore up the grass.
Haggin Oaks Golf Complex says, Sunday night, someone drove over most of the greens.
It’s unclear what kind of vehicle was used to drive over the greens, a significant amount of grass was torn up in the process.
The golf course says the person responsible was caught; Sacramento police say a person had been detained, but no other information was released.
Due to the damage, the Arcade Creek Golf Course will be closed through Tuesday as the grounds crew fixes up the damage. The Mackenzie Golf Course, which also suffered some damage, will remain open for play.
Exactly why the suspect targeted the golf course is unclear.