SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — Two people were arrested Saturday after an infant was found crying alone in a running vehicle in Sutter County.
The infant’s mother, 34-year-old Amanda Nicole Lookingbill, and 29-year-old Nicolaus Wentworth Voter were arrested after deputies reportedly found them sleeping in a trailer near the vehicle. Both were arrested on child endangerment charges.
According to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Lovey’s Landing in Meridian around 9:16 a.m. Saturday and found the infant “sweating and crying” in the vehicle that was on with the heater running. The child appeared to be unharmed, deputies said, and was taken into custody by Child Protective Services.
Officials say Voter, who’s on parole, was booked into the Sutter County Jail and is being held on a $50,000 bail. He is due in court on Tuesday. Lookingbill was cited and released due to medical issues, the sheriff’s office said.