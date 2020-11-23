By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Nearly 5,000 SMUD customers are without power after a big rig crashed into a power pole Monday afternoon in North Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department said the collision happened in the area of Arden Way and Evergreen Street. Police said at around 1:15 p.m. that the power pole is down and the intersection is closed.

SMUD’s estimated time of restoration for the 4,487 affected customers was 1:45 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

