SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Sunday night that his entire family tested negative for COVID-19 but they will be in quarantine after three of his children were exposed to a California Highway Patrol officer who tested positive.

Newsom said he and his wife were not in direct contact with the officer but they will quarantine with their kids for 14 days as a precaution.

Late Friday evening, @JenSiebelNewsom and I learned that 3 of our children had been exposed to an officer from the California Highway Patrol who had tested positive for COVID-19. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 23, 2020

“We are grateful for all the officers that keep our family safe and for every frontline worker who continues to go to work during this pandemic,” Newsom said in a tweet on Sunday night.

On Friday, Newsom announced one of his kids was in quarantine after possibly being exposed to the virus at school. Spokesperson Nathan Click said in an emailed statement on Friday that the governor, his wife and all four of their children tested negative then.

Newsom also drew fire last week for apparently flouting the very social distancing rules that he has urged Californians to follow assiduously to curb a spiking COVID-19 infection rate. The governor was spotted in attendance at a friend’s birthday celebration at French Laundry in Napa County.

Newsom’s quarantine also comes on the same weekend that a month-long nighttime curfew went into effect for counties in the state’s most-restrictive opening tier.