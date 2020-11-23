  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Richie Ramos
Filed Under:Coronavirus News, Governor Gavin Newsom

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Sunday night that his entire family tested negative for COVID-19 but they will be in quarantine after three of his children were exposed to a California Highway Patrol officer who tested positive.

Newsom said he and his wife were not in direct contact with the officer but they will quarantine with their kids for 14 days as a precaution.

“We are grateful for all the officers that keep our family safe and for every frontline worker who continues to go to work during this pandemic,” Newsom said in a tweet on Sunday night.

On Friday, Newsom announced one of his kids was in quarantine after possibly being exposed to the virus at school. Spokesperson Nathan Click said in an emailed statement on Friday that the governor, his wife and all four of their children tested negative then.

Newsom also drew fire last week for apparently flouting the very social distancing rules that he has urged Californians to follow assiduously to curb a spiking COVID-19 infection rate. The governor was spotted in attendance at a friend’s birthday celebration at French Laundry in Napa County.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Newsom’s quarantine also comes on the same weekend that a month-long nighttime curfew went into effect for counties in the state’s most-restrictive opening tier.

Comments (3)
  1. fiddlestix says:
    November 23, 2020 at 3:08 am

    Sure it was the CHP it couldn’t be say someone going to a fancy birthday party?

    Reply
  2. P. Revere says:
    November 23, 2020 at 9:41 am

    More political theatre. Newsom knows full well that the covid pandemic is a hoax, yet he has to maintain his “act,” in order to fool the public school educated, simple minded, cowardly, scared rabbits into believing they are in danger of catching the common cold. At this point, only the “true believers,” the “dead enders” are still going for this dystopian insanity. Just look at New Jersey’s governor dining out without masks, without social distancing, just like Newsom, and see the reality of it. There is no pandemic folks. Stand up or live on your knees.

    Reply
  3. Honcho says:
    November 23, 2020 at 9:44 am

    “We are grateful for all the officers that keep our family safe and for every frontline worker who continues to go to work during this pandemic,” Newsom said in a tweet on Sunday night.

    Newsom should be charged with fraud under the federal false claims act. There is no pandemic, except in your mind and on television.

    Reply

Leave a Reply