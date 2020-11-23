  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Following reports of smoke in the cockpit, a plane made an emergency landing at Sacramento International Airport (SMF) on Monday, the airport said.

SMF said an Alaska Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Seattle was diverted to the area and made a safe landing for passengers to get off.

After being inspected, the plane was cleared to go to take and prepare for takeoff, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

CBS13 will bring you more updates on this story as they become available.

