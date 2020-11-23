Comments
LODI (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for three suspects who robbed a convenience store in early November, the Lodi Police Department said on Monday.
Three suspects were captured on security cameras during a robbery that happened Nov. 6 at a store in the 300 block of South Central Avenue.
Law enforcement is asking the community for help in identifying the suspects. All three individuals can be seen in the images below.
Swipe to see both photos.
Anyone who may have information on the identities or location of the suspects is asked to contact the Lodi Police Department.
