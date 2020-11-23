SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A caravan of protesters took to the State Capitol Monday to mourn the nearly quarter-million Americans who have died from COVID-19 and demand relief for struggling Americans.
The event was organized by the “Poor People’s Campaign,” which is calling on California lawmakers and the new presidential administration to pass a relief package.
“We’re here because we want the United States Congress, particularly the Senate, to pass a just relief package so monies can come to the state, and then monies can come to the cities and the counties, and so we can begin to help families,” Faye Wilson Kennedy with the CA Poor People’s Campaign said.
Caravans took place across the country Monday, in 24 states and the nation’s capital.
