NEWCASTLE(CBS13) — Newcastle viewer Chere Yamasaki said the extended warranty company came out to fix her dishwasher and ended up causing more damage.

When she bought the dishwasher, she paid for the extended warranty to protect her $900 investment.

“I think they sent out someone that was obviously not competent to repair that machine,” said Yamasaki.

She says the company sent out a repairman five times to fix the one-year-old dishwasher. The repairman broke the dishwasher door, Yamasaki said, calling it “unfixable.” Then, Assurant, the warranty company, denied her claim to cover the new damage.

“They said it was misuse and I would have to go back to the repairman’s business,” Yamasaki said.

Yamasaki says the repair company sent her back Assurant. The Call Kurtis team reached out to Assurant, which told us Yamasaki’s claim was “mistakenly denied.”

The company sent her a pro-rated refund of $807, which she used to buy a brand new dishwasher.

“Within 48 hours it was all resolved thanks to all your hard work,” Yamasaki said.

She doubts she’ll buy another extended warranty now. Experts recommend checking the terms of your credit card before buying big-ticket times. Some offer free protections on things you buy.

More from CBS Sacramento: