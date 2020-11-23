ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Authorities say a DUI suspect crashed into the front of a Roseville fire station over the weekend.
The Roseville Fire Department says, early Saturday morning, the Station 6 crew awoke to a car crashing into their building. Firefighters say the car had caught fire.
Crews immediately went to work and were able to quickly put out the flames and rescue the driver.
As they found out later, the driver is suspected of being under the influence at the time of the crash. The driver has been arrested by Roseville police.
Aside from structural damage to a column at the front of the fire station, authorities say the building remains habitable. No firefighters were hurt in the incident.
The name of the driver has not been released at this point.