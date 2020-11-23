RUMSEY (CBS13) — One suspect has been arrested, but several more are still sought, after thousands of dollars worth of marijuana was stolen from a licensed grow site in Yolo County over the weekend.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office says, early Saturday morning, deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress at the Rumsey-area marijuana grow.

While on their way to the scene, deputies spotted three cars heading east on Highway 16. Deputies surmised that the trio was linked to the burglary and started chasing them. One car was abandoned in the Capay area while the other two were chased until they crashed into each other near Esparto, deputies say.

One car kept going while the other car was disabled. Two people ran out of the disabled car, but only one of them – 23-year-old Sacramento resident Kevin Toney – was later arrested.

The third car was later found abandoned in Esparto. About $20,000 worth of marijuana was discovered to have been stolen, deputies say.

Toney has been arrested and is facing charges of burglary, grand theft and conspiracy. No description of any of the other suspects has been released at this point. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the sheriff’s office at (530) 668-5280.