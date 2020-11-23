AUBURN (CBS13) — A pursuit suspect who led officers on a chase from Placer County to Yolo County and back was arrested Saturday at his residence.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said the incident started around 11:17 a.m. when deputies spotted a stolen vehicle driving south on Highway 49. When the driver failed to pull over for a traffic stop, deputies pursued him down to westbound Interstate 80 and northbound Highway 65.

CHP Auburn’s helicopter took over as deputies backed off, monitoring the driver, who officials say dodged multiple spike strips. Deputies believe the man was listening to the police scanner during the chase.

The pursuit continued into Davis and then officers say the suspect turned around and drove back to Placer County, eventually stopping and running away in a residential Auburn neighborhood.

Deputies, along with CHP officers and Auburn police officers, set up a perimeter and searched for the suspect, who was identified as 46-year-old Micahel Coman. A Placer County deputy and K9 Knox found Coman inside his residence in the neighborhood where he stopped.

Coman was arrested for evading a peace officer, stealing a vehicle, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and violating parole.

