TRACY (CBS13) — A longtime caretaker is behind bars, accused of killing the man he cared for.
The victim, a 92-year-old man, was found dead in a Motel 6 off Tracy Boulevard near Highway 205 last week. When officers arrived, they found the victim, J.C. Williams, unresponsive with multiple injuries.
So far, the investigation revealed Williams suffered blunt force trauma injuries, which may have resulted in his death.
Police arrested 64-year-old Clark Stone, Williams’s caretaker, in connection to the death and say he is facing multiple charges, including elder abuse.
Tracy Police are not releasing any new details about what may have led to the man’s death.