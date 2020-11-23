  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Renée Santos
Filed Under:Tracy News

TRACY (CBS13) — A longtime caretaker is behind bars, accused of killing the man he cared for.

The victim, a 92-year-old man, was found dead in a Motel 6 off Tracy Boulevard near Highway 205 last week. When officers arrived, they found the victim, J.C. Williams, unresponsive with multiple injuries.

So far, the investigation revealed Williams suffered blunt force trauma injuries, which may have resulted in his death.

Police arrested 64-year-old Clark Stone, Williams’s caretaker, in connection to the death and say he is facing multiple charges, including elder abuse.

Tracy Police are not releasing any new details about what may have led to the man’s death.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply