VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Police are crediting watchful citizens who gave a good description with helping catch a pair of alleged thieves who were targeting cars at a Vacaville apartment complex early Monday morning.
Vacaville police say, a little before 2 a.m., they got a report about a suspect being seen looking into vehicles. He was also allegedly seen opening the toolbox in the bed of a truck.
Officers got to the scene in time to catch the suspects as they were leaving the parking lot.
The suspects were promptly detained and the stolen property was recovered. However, officers also noticed something off about the ignition key in the suspects’ SUV.
A check of the license plate against its VIN revealed that they didn’t match. Officers soon found that the SUV had been reported stolen out of Concord three days ago.
A man and woman are now under arrest: 35-year-old Concord resident Omar Lares and 28-year-old Pittsburg resident Else Zapien-Vasquez. Both are facing numerous charges related burglary and violations of probation.