By Richie Ramos
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento is one of just eight communities nationwide set to be visited by Walmart’s free and socially distanced Holiday Drone Light Show.

Walmart said the experience is brought to life by nearly 1,000 drones launched into the night sky to create three-dimensional seasonal shapes and characters. The show will be choreographed to a soundtrack of classic and modern holiday favorites, like “Frosty the Snowman” by Bing Crosby to “Run Run Rudolph” by Kelly Clarkson, the company said in a news release.

Sacramento will serve as the penultimate show in the series with a Dec. 18 display at the Sleep Train Arena. Other shows will take place in San Antonio, Texas, Dallas, Texas, Kansas City, Kan., Pheonix, Ariz., Charlotte, N.C., Fayetteville, Ark., and Doswell, Va.

The completely contactless experience will allow families to watch the drone show from the comfort of their own cars.

The free tickets became available on Monday.

