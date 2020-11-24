STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Twenty-five inmates and eight staff members tested positive for coronavirus at a Stanislaus County detention center.

Officials say the first inmate tested positive last Thursday before getting transferred to a state facility. The process is now underway to isolate and quarantine those impacted.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, the CDCR requires that inmates test negative before they can be transferred. Out of 70 inmates tested last week, one came back positive, officials said.

More from CBS Sacramento:

The sheriff’s office said the inmate who tested positive was housed in a unit with 56 other inmates. Sixteen of those inmates have now tested positive. An additional eight inmates from other housing units also tested positive along with eight staff members who worked in the area with the inmates.

All inmates and staff who tested positive are asymptomatic or have minor symptoms, the sheriff’s office said. None have needed “advanced medical care.”

