SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities have found a 16-month-old boy who was allegedly abducted by his father Tuesday.

Officials say the child’s father, 27-year-old Cullie Torrence, was arrested on parental abduction charges and for violating a restraining order.

The sheriff’s office did not release any more information about the incident.

Plz RT! At-Risk Missing Child-16-month male, 2' tall, 35 lbs, grey sweater, yellow shirt, grey pants & blk shoes. Abducted by father, Cullie Torrence, age 27, 5'9" tall, 150-160 lbs, blk skinny jeans, blk jacket, & blk Air Max shoes with lime green stripe. If seen plz call 911. pic.twitter.com/c8QoXC2M6X — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) November 24, 2020

Updates to follow.