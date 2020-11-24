  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMNCIS
    8:00 PMFBI
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Child abduction, Missing Persons, Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities have found a 16-month-old boy who was allegedly abducted by his father Tuesday. 

Officials say the child’s father, 27-year-old Cullie Torrence, was arrested on parental abduction charges and for violating a restraining order.

The sheriff’s office did not release any more information about the incident.

Updates to follow.

Comments

Leave a Reply