SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding a 16-month-old boy who has been allegedly abducted by his own father.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Cullie Torrence is wanted in connection to the missing child. He stands about 5’9” and was wearing black skinny jeans, a black jacket and black Air Max shoes with a lime green stripe at the time of the child’s abduction.
Plz RT! At-Risk Missing Child-16-month male, 2' tall, 35 lbs, grey sweater, yellow shirt, grey pants & blk shoes. Abducted by father, Cullie Torrence, age 27, 5'9" tall, 150-160 lbs, blk skinny jeans, blk jacket, & blk Air Max shoes with lime green stripe. If seen plz call 911. pic.twitter.com/c8QoXC2M6X
— Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) November 24, 2020
Exactly where the pair was last seen is unclear. Deputies say Torrence is the child’s father.
Anyone who sees the boy or Torrence, or knows where they might, is urged to call 911.
Updates to follow.