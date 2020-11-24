LIVE:Family of man shot and killed by Sacramento police officer at boxing event speaks out
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding a 16-month-old boy who has been allegedly abducted by his own father.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Cullie Torrence is wanted in connection to the missing child. He stands about 5’9” and was wearing black skinny jeans, a black jacket and black Air Max shoes with a lime green stripe at the time of the child’s abduction.

Exactly where the pair was last seen is unclear. Deputies say Torrence is the child’s father.

Anyone who sees the boy or Torrence, or knows where they might, is urged to call 911.

Updates to follow.

