Texans-Lions Preview: Deshaun Watson 'Playing As Well As He's Played Over The Course Of His Career,' Says NFL On CBS's Evan WashburnThe Texans and Lions are both stumbling through disappointing seasons so far. Does either have enough left to end the season with some momentum?

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 12: Derek Carr Looking Sharp For RaidersThe veteran Raiders quarterback put up solid numbers against the Chiefs and faces favorable matchups in the coming weeks.

Former 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick Says He And Eric Reid Are Being ‘Denied Employment’It was a Monday that threw into sharp focus the issues of diversity and inclusion that face the NFL.

Chiefs Take Late Lead, Carr Throws Last-Minute INT In Raiders 35-31 Loss To KCA last-minute touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce followed by a late Derek Carr interception led the Kansas City Chiefs to avenge their only loss in the last 12 months with a 35-31 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night.