DAVIS (CBS13) — Officers responding to a reportedly distraught person in a Davis apartment over the weekend heard gunshots as they arrived, police say.

Davis police say, late Sunday night, officers responded to an apartment along the 600 block of 7th Street to investigate a report of a distraught person.

Exactly why the person was distraught is unclear, but officers say they heard gunshots coming from inside the apartment after they showed up at the scene. Officers were able to negotiate with the person inside and he surrendered peacefully.

The person was taken to Sutter Davis Hospital to be evaluated. Officers searched the apartment and seized at least three guns.

More from CBS Sacramento:

No one was hurt in the incident, police say. It’s unclear what, if any, charges the person is facing at this point.