Police Respond With Compassion, Negotiate With Teen Who Allegedly Threatened to Kill OfficersIn a startling video that you’ll see only on CBS13, Winters police officers come face-to-face with a 17-year-old who was armed with a knife and a gun. In the video, officers can be heard negotiating with the teen.

10 minutes ago

Student Housing Project Putting Redwoods At RiskA planned six-story student-housing complex near the Sacramento State campus is drawing scrutiny from neighbors concerned it will force several 100-foot tall redwood trees to be cut down.

29 minutes ago

Privacy Advocates Flag Concerns About Requiring Proof Of VaccinationState health officials believe a COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available by next year. But debates are happening now about how people will prove they received it. Proof that you’re protected from COVID-19 may not be a private matter.

35 minutes ago

Police Investigating Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting At WarehousePolice released surveillance video and bodycam video from the police shooting on Nov. 14.

38 minutes ago

Inmate EDD Fraud Scheme ExposedAn unemployment claim has been filed in the name of convicted killer Scott Peterson - underscoring the fraud running rampant in California’s prisons and jails, prosecutors say.

40 minutes ago