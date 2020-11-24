Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An Elk Grove man was killed in a crash on Interstate 80 near Madison Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
According to the North Sacramento California Highway Patrol, a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was driving between the third and fourth lanes on westbound I-80 when it rear-ended a Hyundai Elantra. The crash happened between Madison Avenue and the Business 80 split, CHP said.
The motorcycle driver, a 40-year-old man from Elk Grove, was taken to Mercy San Juan where he died from his injuries just before 3 p.m., CHP said.
Officials said the driver of the Hyundai, a 54-year-old Sacramento man, was not injured.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
The crash caused delays on I-80 Tuesday afternoon.