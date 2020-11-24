(CBS13/AP) — Bogdan Bogdanovic will join the Atlanta Hawks after the Sacramento Kings declined to match Atlanta’s four-year, $72 million offer sheet.

He becomes the latest Atlanta addition during a busy offseason for the Hawks, who also added Danilo Gallinari and Rajon Rondo in recent days.

“Bogdan has a great feel for the game, and we expect him to be a great fit for us with his high-level offensive skill set, experience and toughness,” Atlanta general manager Travis Schlenk said. “It’s no secret that one of our biggest areas of focus in free agency was adding shooting and quality depth. With Bogdan as part of our incoming group, we feel those are now areas of strength.”

The Kings lost Bogdanovic with no return. According to CBS Sports, it was initially reported before free agency began that Bogdanovic would be traded to the Milwaukee Bucks for a package headlined by Donte DiVincenzo. That deal fell apart, and a tampering investigation is ongoing.

It appears the team is now looking to Buddy Hield, who was benched last season, as their shooting guard.

Last week, fan-favorite and star point guard De’Aaron Fox agreed to a five-year, $163 million maximum extension with the Kings. The Kings’ young star is the first player of the free agency session to get a max deal and his contract is now the first major move made by new Sacramento general manager Monte McNair.

McNair has been using his first offseason as GM to reshape the Kings both through the draft and now through free agency. The Kings selected Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton with the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft earlier this week. Haliburton congratulated Fox on Twitter after news of the new deal broke.

https://twitter.com/TyHaliburton22/status/1329943819916349442