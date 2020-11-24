LINCOLN (CBS13) — Two Sacramento men are under arrest after suspected burglary tools and drug paraphernalia was found in their car after a traffic stop in Lincoln early Tuesday morning.

Lincoln police say an officer pulled over a car near Twelve Bridges Drive and E. Joiner Parkway after noticing that it had a paper dealership plate. Further raising suspicion was the car’s front license plate looking like it was just recently removed and the rear Toyota emblem being replaced with a VW one.

Officers say both the driver, 43-year-old Lonnie Smith and passenger, 34-year-old Gary Hobbs, were on searchable probation or post-release community supervision. Both were from Sacramento, police say.

A search of the car then uncovered drug paraphernalia and tools – like lock picks, bolt cutters, pry bars, a slide hammer and others – that officers say are common burglary tools.

Smith and Hobbs were arrested. Police say Smith is facing charges of possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia. Further, police say Smith had a warrant out for his arrest out of Sacramento County for possession of burglary tools.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Hobbs is facing a charge of possession of burglary tools. Both have been booked into South Placer Jail.