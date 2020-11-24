SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Rite Aid says they are expanding the availability of the no-charge COVID-19 tests some of their stores offer to people 13 years and older – including whether or not they are showing symptoms.

The drug store company announced their expanded testing program, which is being done in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, on Tuesday.

Rite Aid pharmacists oversee the tests, which are self-administered.

Previously, only people over the age of 18 were allowed to be tested by Rite Aid’s sites. Parents or legal guardians must accompany those under 18 seeking a test.

A government-issued ID must be shown to receive the test. Further, people seeking a test will need to pre-register online to schedule a test.

Testing won’t be available on Nov. 27 and 28 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

People seeking a test should head to www.riteaid.com for more information.