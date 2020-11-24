ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Destiny Church in Rocklin held several indoor services this past weekend as parishioners gathered to hear popular host and author Charlie Kirk speak.
“A lot of the people watching online on our YouTube channel, they would be stunned to see that there are three services packed out of people here because that’s not the norm across the country,” Charlie Kirk said
Tanner Di Bella, the marketing and communications director for Destiny Church, said they’re doing what they can to keep parishioners safe.
“Whenever someone comes to the church, we take their temperature, and then between each service, we sanitize any surface,” Di Bella said. “We have registration beforehand to keep our capacity at a lower threshold.”
Earlier this month, Placer County announced they’ve entered the purple tier, California’s most restrictive tier in the state’s four-tier reopening plan amid the pandemic. According to state public health guidelines, houses of worship can only operate outdoors – making the indoor services from this past weekend prohibited.
“The church is an essential component of the community,” Di Bella said.
In front of Kirk this weekend was a packed audience, some of whom admitted to already having the virus.
“How many people here have already had the virus? Maybe about 40 or 50,” Kirk said.
Kirk condemned the state’s tier system and the actions of Governor Gavin Newsom, who found himself in hot water for attending a friend’s birthday celebration in Napa County while ignoring his own statewide issued rules.
“When Gavin Newsom goes to French Laundry and you can’t go to church, stop listening to Gavin Newsom,” said Kirk, who took to Twitter Monday afternoon to double down on his call to action.
It is time to disobey ALL orders that violate our natural rights. No more curfews, lockdowns, or authoritarian measures. Disobey, resist, defy – open America!
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 23, 2020
Kirk tweeted, “It is time to disobey ALL orders that violate our natural rights. No more curfews, lockdowns, or authoritarian measures. Disobey, resist, defy – open America!”
We reached out to Placer County to ask if they’re concerned by the church’s actions.
The county’s Interim Public Health Officer, Dr. Rob Oldham, said, in part, “Evidence suggests that large and prolonged indoor gatherings facilitate the spread of COVID-19 and we strongly encourage residents to avoid these types of gatherings.”
CBS13 did reach out to the city of Rocklin to ask if they had taken any steps to contact the Destiny Church. We have not heard back.
More from CBS Sacramento:
“When Gavin Newsom goes to French Laundry and you can’t go to church, stop listening to Gavin Newsom,” said Kirk, who took to Twitter Monday afternoon to double down on his call to action.
“It is time to disobey ALL orders that violate our natural rights. No more curfews, lockdowns, or authoritarian measures. Disobey, resist, defy – open America!”
That’s it in a nutshell. A leading scientist, Dr. Michael Yeadon is an Allergy & Respiratory Therapeutic Area expert with 23 years in the pharmaceutical industry. He trained as a biochemist and pharmacologist, obtaining his PhD from the University of Surrey (UK) in 1988, was asked:
“we are basing a government policy, an economic policy, a civil liberties policy, in terms of limiting people to six people in a meeting…all based on, what may well be, completely fake data on this coronavirus?” Dr. Yeadon answered with a simple “yes.” Yeadon said in the interview:
“Were it not for the test data that you get from the TV all the time, you would rightly conclude that the pandemic was over, as nothing much has happened. Of course people go to the hospital, moving into the autumn flu season…but there is no science to suggest a second wave should happen.”
The covid tests are inaccurate:
Anyone still presuming that a Positive PCR test is showing a COVID case needs to read this very carefully: Even 25 cycles of amplification, 70% of “positives” are not “cases.” virus cannot be cultured. it’s dead. By 35: 97% non-clinical. The US runs at 40, 32X the amplification of 35.
PCR is not testing for disease, it’s testing for a specific RNA pattern and this is the key pivot
When you crank it up to 25, 70% of the positive results are not really “positives” in any clinical sense. I hesitate to call it a “false positive” because it’s really not. it did find RNA. But that RNA is not clinically relevant. It cannot make you or anyone else sick so let’s call this a non-clinical positive (NCP). If 70% of positives are NCP’s at 25, imagine what 40 looks like. 35 is 1000X as sensitive. This study found only 3% live at 35. 40 Ct is 32X 35, 32,000X 25. No one can culture live virus past about 34 and we have known this since march, yet no one has adjusted these tests.” Search out: “Pandemic is Over” – Former Pfizer Chief Science Officer Says “Second Wave” Faked On False-Positive COVID Tests”
“An appeals court in Portugal has ruled that the PCR process is not a reliable test for Sars-Cov-2, and therefore any enforced quarantine based on those test results is unlawful. Most importantly, the judges ruled that a single positive PCR test cannot be used as an effective diagnosis of infection.In their ruling, judges Margarida Ramos de Almeida and Ana Paramés referred to several scientific studies. Most notably this study by Jaafar et al., which found that – when running PCR tests with 35 cycles or more – the accuracy dropped to 3%, meaning up to 97% of positive results could be false positives. The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable.” Search out: “Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful”
See, church people, have it right, and it matters not what other people believe or dont believe, the covid debacle is a hoax and sane people will continue to congregate to praise the Lord. This post will probably be censored, because the truth hurts but so be it. If it reaches one brain that’s a win.
Wake up on your feet, or sleep on your knees. The pandemic is a fraud.