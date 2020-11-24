SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Three people are facing charges of dumping garbage in at least two different areas, authorities say.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says, last month, one of their officers was on patrol in the Elverta area of Sacramento County when he saw people in a rental box truck and sedan dumping some garbage right onto 16th Street.

Exactly what the group was dumping has not been detailed, but officers described it as a “commercial quantity” of refuse.

A total of three people – ages 22, 25 and 29 – were cited for misdemeanors that night and arrested.

However, the same warden was later patrolling an area in Placer County near Dyer Lane when he spotted another garbage pile that had items suspiciously similar to the one he found earlier in the night. Investigators later connected at least two of those suspects cited for the Sacramento County dump to the second garbage pile.

Authorities say the costs to clean up the garbage piles has been added to the case.