SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) — An unemployment claim has been filed in the name of convicted killer Scott Peterson – underscoring the fraud running rampant in California’s prisons and jails, prosecutors say.

In an open letter sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday by prosecutors across the state, the case is described as “the most significant fraud on taxpayer funds in California history.”

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said it the fraud in Peterson’s name one of at least 35,000 unemployment claims made on behalf of prison inmates between March and August.

“Quite frankly, the inmates are mocking us,” Schubert said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Schubert said the state has paid out at least $140 million in benefits. At least 158 claims have been filed for 133 inmates on death row.

“It is no secret that fraud is widespread in the jails and prisons. In fact, even incarcerated inmates have themselves made reports,” prosecutors wrote in the letter.

The scam involves people outside of prison filing claims on behalf of the inmates, prosecutors say.

Besides Peterson, prosecutors say unemployment claims had also been made and paid in the name of some of California’s most notorious killers – including Cary Stayner, Wayne Ford and Isauro Aguirre.

Prosecutors are urging the governor to take several steps immediately to address the fraud problem: add resources and staff to help the Statewide Task Force investigate and prosecute the cases, and implement a crossmatch system to check incarceration data against EDD claims.

Peterson has been back in court in recent weeks as he moves closer to a possible retrial of the penalty phase of his murder conviction. The California Supreme Court had overturned his death sentence, but Peterson’s murder conviction for the killings of his wife Laci and unborn son were upheld.

