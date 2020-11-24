DAVIS (CBS13) — The pandemic initially presented problems for area florists who were initially forced to shut down, but now their business is in full bloom.

“This past Mother’s Day we thought everything was shutting down. We weren’t ready or prepared and we just noticed it’s continued to increase,” said Tish Martin.

Strelitzia Flower Company says sales business has blossomed and internet sales have doubled. It’s only getting busier with the holidays approaching.

Flowers arrive when family can’t due to pandemic protocols.

“We’re able to drop them off at the front reception or at somebody’s door and then walk away and then we give them a call and say ‘hey there is flowers there waiting for you,’” said Martin.

Because the community has given to them, the flower shop is giving back by spreading cheer at the Davis Senior Center where dozens lined up to get tested before heading home for the holidays.

“We’re passing out roses to bring a little joy back to the community,” said Martin.

Michele Banister is from a big family. This year the holidays feel much different, so the rose is like a bouquet of sunshine.

“It kind of actually gets me a little bit choked up because it’s such a nice gesture and these are some very long months,” said Banister.

She wanted to be tested before visiting her 89-year-old mother who is alone.

“So just that little thoughtfulness, I think everybody has such kindness in their hearts, so it’s nice to just see it in different ways,” she said.

Spreading a little holiday cheer to those far and near who may not be able to be with loved ones this year.

