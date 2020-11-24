TRACY (CBS13) — A wanted felon was arrested in Tracy Tuesday on multiple charges including kidnapping and domestic violence.
In a press release, the Tracy Police Department said detectives arrested 30-year-old Deon Norford after a traffic stop in the area of 11th Street and Corral Hollow Road. Norford is a wanted felon, police said, with warrants related to narcotics and probation violations in Contra Costa County.
Additionally, Norford was wanted by the Tracy Police Department on new charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, rape, domestic violence, and terrorist threats.
Police said no additional information will be released about the crimes due to the sensitive nature and to protect victims.
Officers also served a search warrant related to the case on Ash Tree Court Tuesday evening.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Leticia Infante at (209) 831-6561.