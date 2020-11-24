SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Nearly eight months into this pandemic, people are searching for new ways to stay safe that go beyond wearing a mask and social distancing.
There’s been a surge of interest in germ-killing light bulbs. It’s a technology that’s been used for decades, but can it help protect against COVID-19?
“If this year so far is any indication of where it’s going, it’s almost going to become standard,” said Oscar Poort, General Manager at Bonney, a company that installs germ-killing UV lights in homes and businesses.
He said when air passes over these UV bulbs the light breaks down the DNA sequence of a virus.
“Definitely every flu season we see an uptick in people interested in them and obviously this year we’ve seen a tremendous interest,” Poort said.
On Amazon, you can find hand-held UV light sanitizers promising to kill germs on things like silverware and remotes.
Experts say it’s a good way to give people peace of mind, but they can’t say for sure that UV light kills COVID 19. The Food and Drug Administration said UV-C light is a known disinfectant for air, water and nonporous surfaces but very little research has been done on how it could affect COVID 19.
“I would approach it as another layer of protection,” Poort said. “The same way how social distancing is a layer of protection, masks are a layer, everything that we do.”
It’s another option at a time when household disinfectants can be hard to come by.
As much as UVC light is helpful as a Germicide I think you need to dig deeper on UVC and also be VERY CLEAR on the DANGER of UVC light. UVC is dangerous to skin and eyes. UVC bulbs if not filtered with quartz can generate Ozone also <200nm. Many standalone air filters that use UVC are banned for sale in California because of Ozone generation.
In the segment, it showed DNA being broken down, imagine that on your eyes or skin.
Hand held wands in the ~254nm (germicidal wavelength) if not used properly could cause injuries. Unfortunately most of the wands come from China and they don't seem to identify the dangers or light wavelength.
The UVC shown in the HVAC ducts would be safe because it is enclosed.
When UVC is typically used in Hospitable and Planes etc., the machines are set up not to come on unless people are evacuated from the area, that's why they are robotic. Also UVC does not work unless the light makes direct contact.
To tout UVC as a general use solution can be dangerous for people running out and buying UVC and not understanding the dangers.
There is some newer UVC that may be safer but is very expensive and fairly new. https://www.ushio.com/product/care222-filtered-far-uv-c-excimer-lamp-module/ It would be great if the prices came down on the excimer bulbs (and they prove to be safe).
UVC is great stuff if used safely…