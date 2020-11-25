DENAIR (CBS13) — Authorities have released the law enforcement officer body camera video of the chaotic incident in Denair earlier in November that ended with deputies shooting at a man who was recklessly driving a Bobcat tractor.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says, back on Nov. 8, deputies originally responded to the 1800 block of North Gratton Road in unincorporated Denair to investigate a report of a man in the middle of the road.

Witnesses reported that a man armed with a 2×4 was yelling profanities at people and not letting cars go by. However, by the time deputies arrived, the man had gone home.

Deputies were able to identify the man as 79-year-old Seo Myong Yang and got in contact with his wife. She said the couple would seek mental health treatment later in the week.

With no crimes having been committed, deputies backed off and left.

However, less than a half-hour later, the sheriff’s office says Yang’s wife then called 911 to report that he had become more erratic and dangerous.

Deputies quickly came back, this time finding Yang allegedly driving a Bobcat tractor recklessly. As captured on the police body camera video released on Friday, Yang repeatedly refused to comply with the deputies’ orders.

At some point during the confrontation, deputies say Yang crashed the tractor through a fence and onto a public road. Yang then allegedly drove the tractor at deputies and citizens – prompting deputies to shoot Yang. The chaotic moments were caught on the body camera footage.

Even after he was shot, Yang allegedly continued to act defiantly and also asked deputies to kill him. Deputies could be heard yelling at Yang to remove his seat belt and get out of the tractor for more than five minutes.

Eventually, deputies moved in once they made sure it was safe and Yang was taken into custody.

No deputies or bystanders were hurt in the incident, the sheriff’s office says. Yang is expected to survive his injuries and the shooting is being investigated.

