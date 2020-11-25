California Assembly To Meet In Golden 1 Center For New SessionThe Assembly will be trading its California State Capitol chambers for the Sacramento Kings' arena when it kicks off the new session Dec. 7 in an effort to limit coronavirus spread.

Body Cam Footage Reveals Chaotic Moments When Stanislaus Deputies Shot 79-Year-Old Denair ManAuthorities have released the law enforcement officer body camera video of the chaotic incident in Denair earlier in November that ended with deputies shooting at a man who was recklessly driving a Bobcat tractor.

Some California Counties Winding Down 'Project Roomkey' Hotels For HomelessSome California counties are pushing ahead with plans to wind down a program that's moved homeless people into hotel rooms amid the coronavirus pandemic despite an emergency cash infusion from the state aimed at preventing people from returning to the streets in colder weather as the virus surges.

Semi Hauling Load Of Lemons Catches Fire Along Business 80A semi-truck hauling lemons caught fire along northbound Business 80 in Sacramento late Wednesday morning.