DIXON (CBS13) — A rollover crash off eastbound Interstate 80 near Dixon left a 28-year-old man dead on Wednesday morning.
California Highway Patrol says, around 6:30 a.m., a Toyota 4Runner crashed into the center guardrail just west of Pedrick Road. The vehicle then ricocheted across all the eastbound lanes and rolled over when it hit the dirt shoulder.
The driver, a 28-year-old man from Clayton, was ejected when the vehicle rolled over. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officers say.
A small dog who was also in the vehicle escaped unhurt, officers say. It has been turned over to Solano Animal Services.
Exactly what prompted the driver to crash into the guardrail is still under investigation.