PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – The Placer County department of health and human services announced a coronavirus outbreak stemming from a youth basketball tournament at Courtside basketball center in Rocklin.

More than 30 people across two different counties have tested positive for coronavirus, among them kids.

Placer County is asking anyone who was at the sports facility on November 7 and 8 to get tested immediately and quarantine.

“Typically placer county health would not release the name of the specific facility or organization associated with an outbreak. “

Instead, Rob Oldham, Placer County Director of Health & Human Services says they’d work directly with Courtside Basketball Center to contact trace but it’s too late for that.

“The outbreak has the potential to be large and geographically diverse which would make contact tracing very difficult,” said Rob Oldham, Placer County Director of Health & Human Services.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Indoor fitness activities and contact team sports are banned in the state of California — an order the basketball center continues to ignore.

“Public health worked with county partners to install signs warning visitors tournaments weren’t permitted. The facility removed these signs. At this point, public health has exhausted the tools in their tool belts.”

Says Rob Oldham, Placer County Director of Health & Human Services

Placer County says they are in contact with the state health department to discuss what’s next. In the meantime, they’re relying on anyone who spent time at the Center in November to do what they say is the responsible thing and get tested.