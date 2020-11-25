SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A semi-truck hauling lemons caught fire along northbound Business 80 in Sacramento late Wednesday morning.

The fire happened just after 10 a.m. just west of Arden Way.

Exactly what led up to the truck catching fire is unclear. It appears the truck was hauling a full load of lemons.

This was the scene just after 10 a.m. on Business 80 just West of Arden Way. Traffic was halted while firefighters battled a semi-truck, filled with lemons, engulfed in flames. No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation. #SacramentoFire pic.twitter.com/kJXwea0jlK — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) November 25, 2020

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene and were able to put out the flames, but not before the trailer suffered significant damage.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Several lanes of NB Business 80 were closed through the late morning hours.