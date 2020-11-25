Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened along Interstate 5 in the Natomas area on Wednesday morning.
California Highway Patrol believes the shooting happened around 6:40 a.m along the northbound side, just north of the Interstate 80 interchange.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but one person’s car was left with bullet holes. It doesn’t appear anyone was hurt.
Officers shut down the freeway for a short time later Wednesday morning to gather evidence. The freeway has since been reopened.
No suspect information was available at this point.