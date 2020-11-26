Widespread Coronavirus Outbreak At Placer County Sports FacilityThe Placer County department of health and human services announced a coronavirus outbreak stemming from a youth basketball tournament at Courtside basketball center in Rocklin.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 12: Tom Brady 'Bounces Back With A Big Performance'Tom Brady may have cost the Buccaneers a win in Week 11, a rarity over his storied career, but he should redeem himself this week.

Kings Don't Match $72 Million Offer Sheet, Bogdan Bogdanovic Signs With HawksBogdan Bogdanovic will join the Atlanta Hawks after the Sacramento Kings declined to match Atlanta's four-year, $72 million offer sheet.

Texans-Lions Preview: Deshaun Watson 'Playing As Well As He's Played Over The Course Of His Career,' Says NFL On CBS's Evan WashburnThe Texans and Lions are both stumbling through disappointing seasons so far. Does either have enough left to end the season with some momentum?