2 Drivers Seriously Injured In Crash On Elkhorn Boulevard, Both Suspected Of DUIA man and woman were seriously injured in an early-morning crash on Elkhorn Boulevard Thursday.

Despite Calls To Stay Home For Thanksgiving, US Air Travel Sets Pandemic-Era RecordThe number of travelers passing through airport security checkpoints in the United States reached its highest level since mid-March on Wednesday despite urging from federal health officials for Americans to spend Thanksgiving at home.

Will You Get A Stimulus Check By December 31?Time is running out for the U.S. government to approve a second coronavirus relief package, with Congress adjourned until next week and the Biden administration focusing on assuming office in January.

Roseville Motorcyclist, 51, Killed In Wrong-Way Crash Near Garden HighwayTwo motorcyclists were hit by a car that drove into oncoming traffic on West Elverta Road Wednesday near Garden Highway.