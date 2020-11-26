  • CBS13On Air

By Elisabeth Smith
JAMESTOWN (CBS13) — A Jamestown woman was arrested Monday night on attempted arson charges, accused of trying to set a vehicle on fire.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said a victim reported a woman tried to light her SUV on fire Monday night on Fourth Avenue. At the scene, deputies found a melted plastic, Molotov cocktail-style bottle on the ground under a car on the street.

A witness reportedly alerted the victim about the fire and the two were able to put it out with a garden hose before it spread to the vehicle.

Deputies identified 41-year-old Samantha Good as the suspect and arrested her for attempted arson at her house.

The motive for the attempted arson is unknown at this time.

