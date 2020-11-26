SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A motorcyclist riding on West Elverta Road near Garden Highway was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday when a Hyundai Sonata drove into oncoming traffic, colliding with two motorcycles. CHP said the car struck the left side of a Yamaha Sportser and its rider, a 64-year-old woman from Sacramento, then hit the front of a Harley Davidson Street Glide, ridden by a 51-year-old man from Roseville.

The 64-year-old woman was taken to a nearby hospital, CHP said, and the rider of the Harley Davidson died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and it’s not clear if drugs were a contributing factor, CHP said. Officials have not released the name of the victims.

Witnesses are asked to contact the North Sacramento Area CHP office with any information about this crash.

