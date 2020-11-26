Roseville Motorcyclist, 51, Killed In Wrong-Way Crash Near Garden HighwayTwo motorcyclists were hit by a car that drove into oncoming traffic on West Elverta Road Wednesday near Garden Highway.

Thanksgiving To-Go Meals On The Rise This HolidayWhether they're downsizing their Thanksgiving meals or just don't want to cook, many people are looking to have someone else handle the thanksgiving cooking stress this year.

Delivered Feasts, Empty Seats As Coronavirus Changes ThanksgivingAmericans are marking the Thanksgiving holiday Thursday amid an unrelenting pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than a quarter of a million people in the United States.

CHP Issues Holiday Warning: Vehicle Burglaries Only Take Seconds With the holiday shopping season about to crank into high gear on Black Friday, the California Highway Patrol took to social media, warning local residents to take precautions to prevent vehicle break-ins.