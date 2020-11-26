Comments
CERES (CBS13) — Two Ceres residents were arrested Wednesday after a search warrant yielded nearly 25 pounds of methamphetamine, police said.
According to the Modesto Police Department, officers served a search warrant at a residence on E. Whitmore in Ceres Wednesday in connection to a high-level drug trafficking organization.
In addition to confiscating approximately 25 pounds of meth, officers arrested Emily Medina, 30, and Angel Torres, 67, for felony conspiracy and felony possession of drugs for sales.
Members of the Modesto Police Department Major Crimes Unit, Property Crimes Unit, Violent Crime Unit and Crime Reduction Team helped serve the search warrant.
