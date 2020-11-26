(CBS13) — It’s tough not to share table scraps with your furry friends during the holidays, but some traditional Thanksgiving dishes can be dangerous to cats and dogs.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) shared some helpful tips to keep your pets safe this holiday season.

Cooked turkey is OK but skip the stuffing.

If you’re going to give your pet a taste of the main dish, make sure that the meat is full cooked and is boneless, the ASPCA recommends. Raw or undercooked turkey could contain salmonella bacteria and bones can be choking hazards. Experts recommend mixing some turkey, sweet potatoes and green beans into your pet’s regular food if you want to give them a treat.

But, be cautious about the spices in your food. Onions and garlic are extremely toxic to dogs and cats, and bouillon cubes used while cooking are high in sodium and could lead to gastrointestinal problems and even seizures.

Keep the sweets away from your pets

The ASPCA says artificial sweeteners like xylitol can harm your pet and, as many pet owners know, chocolate can be a major hazard. If you have guests dining with you, it’s a good idea to remind them not to share their slice of cake with your four-legged friends.

Make sure to clean up

After a long day of cooking, taking out the trash may be the last thing on your mind, but discarded meat, bones, onions and more in your garbage can still pose a danger to your pets. Make sure to empty your trash and clear those hazards so your animals can’t accidentally get into them when you slip into your post-Thanksgiving nap.