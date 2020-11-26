SODA SPRINGS (CBS13) — Some people spent the Thanksgiving holiday up high in the Sierra, giving thanks and hitting the slopes.

But the chilly tradition looks a bit different this year amid a pandemic.

“Gotta wear your mask and be proper, that’s OK,” said Adam Radmand, a skier who traveled up from Rocklin.

Skiers take it in stride. Just being out and getting some fresh air is an escape.

“We’ve been inside since March pretty much. So as much time to get outdoors and get your exercise in and great weather to enjoy the outdoors, why not?” Radmand said.

Some came because COVID cancelled plans.

“With COVID restrictions, it’s kind of difficult for me to go home, so we’re down from Santa Clara and we just drove up here for a couple days, got an Airbnb, and probably hit the slopes for a little bit,” said Alex Mueller, a student.

People are required to wear a mask but luckily most skiers do that anyway. The resort is limiting the number of people on the ski lifts as well as the number of people allowed into the resort.

“Skiing is fun because it’s out in the open, it’s COVID safe, compared to other sports,” said Daniel Yuchengco.

For some, the slopes are an emotional release after a long year with hard life lessons.

“These times have bonded us as a family really close and I’m just thankful to have all those people in my life,” sai d Colleen Cooley, who was visiting Boreal with her granddaughter.

CBS 13 spoke with a group of international students who didn’t fly home because of COVID-19, but they said they thankful for a safe day outdoors with their best friends.